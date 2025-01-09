Wiltshire, January 9: A 43-year-old man, Damion Ogeare, appeared at Salisbury Crown Court accused of having sex with a Shetland pony after allegedly breaking into a farm in Trowbridge, Wiltshire. Ogeare faces two charges: sexual penetration with a living animal and recklessly trespassing on premises with intent to commit a sexual offence.

Prosecutor Christina Norgan stated that the alleged incident occurred on January 24, 2024, when Ogeare reportedly entered a stable containing two Shetland ponies, reported DailyMail. He is accused of sexually abusing a mare named Cassieopia Wooley before leaving the farm approximately ten minutes later. The case has drawn significant attention due to its nature. UK Man Sends Payments to Philippines For Live Feeds of Children Being Sexually Abused, Arrested For Participating in ‘Live Sex Shows’.

Ogeare, dressed in a black coat and sherpa hat, appeared in court but did not enter a formal plea during the hearing, which was adjourned. He had previously denied the charges during an earlier Magistrates’ Court appearance. The next hearing is scheduled for February 27 at Salisbury Crown Court. HMP Wandsworth-Like Sex Row Unfolds Again in UK: Woman Prison Officer Arrested After Video of Her Having Sex With Inmate at Northamptonshire’s HMP Five Wells Surfaces.

The accusations include breaking into the farm with the intent to commit the offence, which has left the local people shocked. Prosecutors highlighted the severity of the charges as Ogeare confirmed his name and address during the court proceedings. Further investigation is underway.

