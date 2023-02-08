Laval, Feb 8 (AP) Police in Laval, Quebec, say two children are dead and six children have been hospitalised after a city bus crashed into a day care north of Montreal on Wednesday.

A 51-year-old employee of the bus service has been arrested and charged with careless driving and homicide, said Erika Landry, a Laval police spokesperson

Also Read | WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan Visited Kahramanmaras, Amid … – Latest Tweet by Reuters.

“As of now, we don't know the motive of the crime,” she said.(AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)