Berlin, Dec 29 (AP) Two people have died after a truck struck several people in southern Germany on Friday morning, police said.

The 63-year old truck driver struck a group of five people close to the railway station in downtown Passau, police said in a statement. A 37-year-old woman died of her injuries at the site. Her 11-year-old daughter passed away in hospital late Friday afternoon, police said. Three other pedestrians were injured, among them the 9-year-old son of the killed woman.

Also Read | 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack: India Sends Formal Communication to Pakistan To Extradite Lashkar-E-Taiba Chief Hafiz Saeed.

The truck driver was also injured and initially taken to a hospital. He was later discharged and taken into police custody Friday afternoon.

A spokeswoman told German news agency dpa that police are “currently assuming that this was an accident situation.” Police said an investigation was ongoing. (AP)

Also Read | Russia Fires 122 Missiles and 36 Drones in What Ukraine Calls Biggest Aerial Barrage of War; 13 Killed (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)