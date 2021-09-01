Washington [US], September 1 (ANI/Xinhua): Two people were killed and 10 others injured after part of a two-lane highway was washed away on Monday night near Lucedale, a town in southern U.S. state of Mississippi, authorities said.

The washout was likely related to rain from Hurricane Ida, Cal Robertson of the Mississippi Highway Patrol told CNN on Tuesday.

Also Read | First Day at School Delayed for 140 Million Children Around the World Due to COVID-19: UNICEF.

Seven vehicles ran into a hole about 50 feet long and 20 feet deep due to the washout, according to Robertson.

Three of the injured were in critical condition, he added.

Also Read | Taliban Looks to Secure Cash Flow by Continuing Afghanistan’s Lucrative Drug Trade: Experts.

The highway is a main artery between the states of Mississippi and Louisiana, said the CNN report.

Mississippi has been battered by torrential rain from storm Ida, which made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)