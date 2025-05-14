Islamabad, May 14 (PTI) Two more Pakistani soldiers have succumbed to injuries, raising the death toll of military personnel during the recent confrontation with India to 13, the army said on Wednesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the army, two more soldiers succumbed to injuries sustained during the Indian attacks.

With their deaths, the number of military personnel killed during the confrontation with India has increased to 13, it said in a statement.

It identified the deceased soldiers as Havaldar Muhammad Naveed of the Pakistan Army and Senior Technician Muhammad Ayaz of the Pakistan Air Force.

“Their sacrifice will forever remain etched in the nation's collective memory, inspiring generations to come,” the military said.

On Tuesday, the army said that 11 military personnel were killed and 78 had sustained injuries in the line of duty.

Last week, India carried out precision strikes under 'Operation Sindoor' on terror infrastructure in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Following the Indian action, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on Saturday to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

