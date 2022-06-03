Iowa (US), Jun 3 (AP) Two people and a shooter died Thursday night in a shooting outside a church in Ames, authorities said.

The three people died outside the Cornerstone Church, a megachurch on the outskirts of Ames, according to the Story County Sheriff's Office. The church is near Interstate 35, about 30 miles (48.28 kilometers) north of Des Moines.

Also Read | Startup Layoffs: Over 20K Employees Lose Jobs Globally, India And US Top List.

The sheriff's office didn't give details about the shooting but told KCCI-TV that they received multiple calls at 6:51 p.m.

The sheriff's office says there was no longer a threat to the public. (AP)

Also Read | United Nations Approves Turkey’s Request To Change Name to Turkiye.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)