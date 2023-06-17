Kampala [Uganda], June 17 (ANI): At least 25 people have been killed and eight injured after a school in western Uganda was attacked by armed rebels from the Allied Democratic Force, Uganda's police said on Saturday, CNN reported.

Armed rebels of the ADF, which has ties to ISIS, attacked the Lhubirira secondary school in Mpondwe, along the country's border with the Democratic Republic of Congo on Friday night, the police said.

Uganda Police Force Spokesperson Fred Enanga wrote on Twitter: "A dormitory was burnt and a food store looted. So far 25 bodies have been recovered from the school and transferred to Bwera Hospital."

A further eight people remain in critical condition at Bwera Hospital, he added, as per CNN.

The spokesperson said that Ugandan Police and the Uganda People's Defense Force were in "hot pursuit" of the suspects. (ANI)

