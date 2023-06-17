Mumbai, June 17: People in the United States claimed to have witnessed a dogfight between F-16 fighter jets and UFOs in Michigan. Many people who alleged that they saw the "dogfight" said that the UFO "outmanoeuvred" F-16 fighter jets with ease and even went on to do a "victory lap" in order to celebrate their success. Multiple people are said to have sighted the UFOs in US State of Michigan.

According to a report in DailyStar.Co.UK, military veteran Christopher Bilbrey, his wife and two co-workers are reportedly said to have spotted the UFO fight with the US fighter jets at Bad Axe in Michigan. The National UFO Reporting Centre said that the incident took place on June 3 in Michigan. Aliens Living Among Us? Scientist Studying Pilots Who 'Saw' UFOs Claims Extraterrestrials Have Been on Earth for Long Time.

As per the report, the group said that they were in a Meijer’s grocery store car park at around 10:00 am when they heard an "ear-shattering" sound of two fighter jets which were reportedly chasing a "metallic disc". Christopher Bilbrey claimed that military jets circled overhead while Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon (UAP) was reportedly hiding in the sun’s gaze.

"Myself, my wife and two co-workers were helping move my camper. Suddenly an ear-shattering afterburner on 2 what I think were F-16 or F-22 were flying together whilst dogfighting something I couldn't see at first," he said. Witnesses also said the US fighter jets were allegedly left in the UFO's dust as the two entered in what seemed like a brutal "dogfight".

Talking about the UAP, Christopher said that the Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon was extremely fast as they outmanoeuvred the fighter jets with ease. "It would overtake a jet, stop suddenly and seemed to turn toward the incoming jet… like spin in their direction without moving," Christopher added. Witnesses also said that fighter jet pilots were stunned when the metallic disc vanished into the sun all of a sudden. Are Aliens and UFOs Real? Pentagon Says It Has 'No Credible Evidence' of Extraterrestrial Activity or Objects That Defy Physics.

After a few failed attempts to take down the UAP, the fighter jets gave up. Some witnesses also said that the flying disc took a "victory lap" before flying north towards Lake Huron. A few days after the UFO was spotted, the F-16 fighter jets are reportedly said to have returned to the same spot on June 7 and fired flares again.

