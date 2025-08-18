South Africa National Football Team vs Uganda National Football Team African Nations Championship 2025 Live Streaming: South Africa are third in Group C of the African Nations Championship with 5 points from 3 games played and next face Uganda this evening. Uganda, who are the current leaders of the group, with 6 points have done well to win their last two matches after a defeat in their opening game against Algeria. A positive result this evening will help the team maintain their top spot and hence it paves way for a high-octane clash. Algeria are level on points with South Africa and that adds pressure on the latter to get a favourable outcome against Uganda. Is Andre Onana Leaving Manchester United in 2025-26 Summer Transfer Window? Will David de Gea Return? Here's What We Know.

South African striker Thabiso Kutumela has looked good so far and it will not be a surprise if he is on the scoresheet this evening. Keagan Dolly and Wayde Jooste will use their pace and trickery to create chances from the wide position. Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo and Kegan Johannes in central midfield will provide the right balance between attack and defence.

Allan Okello is a threat for Uganda from the wings as he is equally adept at scoring goals as he is creating chances. Jude Ssemugabi will be deployed in the attacking third in the lone striker role. Enock Ssebagala and Joel Sserunjogi will feature in a deep lying playmaking role for Uganda.

South Africa vs Uganda African Nations Championship 2025 Match Details

Match South Africa vs Uganda Date Monday, August 18 Time 10:30 PM (IST) Venue Mandela National Stadium, Kampala, Uganda Live Streaming, Telecast Details SuperSport and BeinSport (Live Streaming)

When is South Africa vs Uganda African Nations Championship 2025 Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

The South Africa National Football Team will clash with the Uganda National Football Team in African Nations Championship 2025 on Monday, August 18. The South Africa vs Uganda African Nations Championship 2025 Football match will be played at the Mandela National Stadium, Kampala, Uganda

and will begin at 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

How to Watch Live Telecast of South Africa vs Uganda African Nations Championship 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the African Nations Championship 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch the South Africa vs Uganda African Nations Championship match live telecast on any TV channel. For South Africa vs Uganda African Nations Championship 2025 online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of South Africa vs Uganda African Nations Championship 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately there is no official streaming partner of the African Nations Championship 2025 in India. Fans in India will not be able to watch South Africa vs Uganda match live streaming. But the worldwide audience can get the live streaming viewing option of the South Africa vs UgandaAfrican Nations Championship match on SuperSport and BeinSport app and website. It will be a hard-fought battle between two quality teams with the tie ending in a scored draw.

