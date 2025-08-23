Uganda National Football Team vs Senegal National Football Team African Nations Championship 2025 Live Streaming: Co-host Uganda will have a huge task ahead as they will take on the defending champions, Senegal, in the quarter-finals of the ongoing African Nations Championship 2025 on Saturday. Uganda will have a huge advantage as they will have home support and will look to continue their good run in the competition. South Africa 2–1 Guinea, African Nations Championship 2025: Neo Maema and Thabiso Kutumela Goals Help Bafana Bafana Register Crucial Win.

For those unversed, Uganda have reached the knock-out stage for the first time in seven attempts in the history of the African Nations Championship. The defending champion, Senegal, on the other hand, had a quiet start to the tournament. Senegal scored two goals in the group stages but has one of the best defense in the ongoing showpiece tournament. If Senegal wins the quarter-final match, they would become the second defending champions to reach the semifinals after Morocco.

Uganda vs Senegal African Nations Championship 2025 Quarter-Final Match Details

Match Uganda vs Senegal Date Saturday, August 23 Time 07:30 PM (IST) Venue Mandela National Stadium, Namboole Live Streaming, Telecast Details Not Available

When is Uganda vs Senegal African Nations Championship 2025 Quarter-Final Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

Uganda national football team will lock horns against the Senegal national football team in the quarter-final African Nations Championship 2025 on Saturday, August 23. The Uganda vs Senegal African Nations Championship match will be held at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole and will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Al-Nassr Enter Saudi Super Cup 2025 Final; Sadio Mane, Joao Felix Score As Al-Alami Secure Narrow Victory Over Al-Ittihad Despite Playing With Ten Men For 75 Minutes.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Uganda vs Senegal African Nations Championship Quarter-Final 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the African Nations Championship 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch the Uganda vs Senegal African Nations Championship 2025 quarter-final match live on any TV channel. For the Uganda vs Senegal African Nations Championship 2025 match online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Uganda vs Senegal African Nations Championship 2025 Quarter-Final Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official streaming partner of the African Nations Championship 2025 in India. Fans in India will not be able to watch the Uganda vs Senegal African Nations Championship 2025 quarter-final match live streaming.

