Beijing [China], May 12 (ANI): As many as 25 people were injured after a passenger plane veered off the runway during take-off and caught fire at an airport in southwest China's Chongqing on Thursday, lcoal media reported.

The passenger plane operated by Tibet Airlines was carrying 113 passengers and nine crew members were on board, Xinhua reported citing airport sources as saying.

All passengers aboard the plane were evacuated and the injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The cause of the incident remains unknown.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

