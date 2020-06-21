Karachi [Pakistan], June 21 (ANI): Three consecutive explosions killed four people including two soldiers in Pakistan's southern province of Sindh on Friday official said, media reported.

Several suffered injuries in the blast.

According to media reports, the Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army, a militant group, claimed the responsibility of the blast.

One of the blasts took place in Karachi's capital Sindh. In the attack, a civilian died and eight others including a paramilitary soldier suffered injuries.

Another blast was reported in Ghotki district in which two Rangers soldiers died.

The third blast took place in Sindh's Larkana district, where no casualties were reported. (ANI)

