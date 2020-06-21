Kolkata, June 21: Congress MP from Behrampore Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury accused China of propagating vilification campaign across Nepal against India. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that China is trying to convince Nepalese that India is Nepal's enemy by applying all available digital and other platforms including FM radio. He also asked the India government to take this development seriously.

He added that both countries are friends for ages and China wants to make Nepal “subservient to serve its the interests” Chowdhury in a tweet said, “China has been propagating vilification campaign across Nepal against India to convince that India is Nepal's enemy by applying all available digital and other platforms including FM radio. Indian govt should take it a serious note and counter it in an effective manner.” Nepal's FM Radio Stations Beam Propaganda Across Border, Say Residents.

Tweets by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury:

China has been propagating vilification campaign across Nepal against India to convince that India is Nepal's enemy by applying all available digital and other platforms including FM radio. Indian govt should take it a serious note and counter it in an effective manner. (1/2) — Adhir Chowdhury (@adhirrcinc) June 21, 2020

Nepal is our neighbour, our family, our friend for ages together. China wants to make Nepal subservient to serve the interest and design of China. (2/2) — Adhir Chowdhury (@adhirrcinc) June 21, 2020

In another tweet, the Congress MP stated, “Nepal is our neighbour, our family, our friend for ages together. China wants to make Nepal subservient to serve the interest and design of China.” Recently reports surfaced that Nepal's FM radio channels close to the border with India are broadcasting propaganda to back Kathmandu's claim on Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura. Nepalese parliament recently adopted a new political map of the country showing these areas as part of its own territory, a move strongly opposed by India.

Nepalese radio stations’ have also started giving weather reports on Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura, treating them as Nepalese territory. The FM stations are situated at Chabrigar near the district headquarters in Nepal's Dharchula. The stations have a range of about three kilometres and can be heard in Dharchula, Baluakot, Jauljibi and Kalika on the Indian side of the border.

