Algiers, Jun 22 (AP) Three people died and 81 were injured following the collapse of a stand after soccer club Mouloudia Club d'Alger won a ninth league title, Algerian authorities said Sunday.

An earlier toll was one dead and 50 injured but two fans subsequently died from their injuries following Saturday's incident at the Stade Olympique du 5 Juillet 1962, according to a statement issued by the country's Ministry of Health.

Also Read | Who Is Satish Sanpal? All About Dubai-Based Indian Businessman Who Gifted His 1-Year-Old Daughter Custom Pink Rolls-Royce.

Algeria president Abdelmadjid Tebboune offered his condolences.

According to the website La Gazette du Fennec, a security barrier broke just as fans were getting ready to celebrate the title following a goalless draw between MC Alger and NC Magra. (AP)

Also Read | US Attack on Iran: Pentagon Says America Doesn't Want to Pursue War With Iran After Bombing 3 of Its Nuclear Sites.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)