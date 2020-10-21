Karachi [Pakistan], October 21 (ANI): At least three people were killed and 15 others suffered injures in an explosion near Maskan Chowrangi in Karachi's Gulshan-i-Iqbal area on Wednesday, according to officials from the Edhi Foundation.

All injured and deceased have been taken to Patel hospital, the officials added, Dawn reported

Also Read | Pakistan Unlikely to Exit FATF Grey List: Report.

Nature of the blast has not yet been ascertained. However, Mubina Town police SHO said that it "seems to be a cylinder blast", adding that the bomb disposal squad is arriving to verify the cause of the explosion.

The blast is suspected to have taken place on the second floor of a building. Eyewitnesses reported that windows of nearby buildings as well as some vehicles were also damaged.

Also Read | Azerbaijan-Turkey-Pakistan: A New Axis of Evil Against Armenia & India.

A day earlier, five people were wounded when a bomb exploded at the entrance of a bus terminal near Sheerin Jinnah Colony. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)