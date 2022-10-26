Kuala Lumpur, Oct 26 (AP) About 30 members of a film crew who were trapped in a limestone cave in northern Malaysia during heavy rain on Wednesday have been rescued, police said.

Two police officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release information, said all of the trapped people were evacuated from Tempurung Cave in Kampar district in Perak state. They couldn't give further details.

The Star newspaper cited Kampar police chief Mohamad Nazri Daud as saying the people were trapped when water levels rose during heavy rain on Wednesday and flooded the cave's exit.

He said those trapped were members of a film crew who were shooting at the location. (AP)

