London, Dec 3 (PTI) At least four persons have been killed as UK emergency fire and rescue crews deal with what has been described as a large explosion at a waste waterworks in Avonmouth near Bristol in south-west England on Thursday.

The blast is believed to have involved one of the chemical tanks at the Wessex Water recycling centre and the local Avon and Somerset Police said that a “major incident” has been declared.

Also Read | Ranjitsinh Disale Wins Global Teacher Prize 2020; Know More About The Indian School Teacher Who Promoted Girls’ Education.

It said that a rescue operation was led by the fire service, involving five appliances and two turntable crews, and it can be confirmed that there have been a “number of casualties”.

At least four persons have been killed in the incident, a police official said, adding that a full investigation into the incident will be conducted.

Also Read | Walmart to Give 4th Round of Bonuses to Part-Time and Full-Time Employees Since COVID-19 Pandemic.

“Officers remain at the scene and are likely to be for some time as we work together with other agencies in dealing with this major incident,” said Chief Inspector Mark Runacres.

“A cordon has been set up and we'd advise members of the public to avoid the area at this time where possible to allow the emergency services to carry out their work. Police enquiries into exactly what happened are at a very early stage and are continuing,” he said.

Photos from the scene showed police cars, fire trucks and a helicopter in attendance and other images appear to show a damaged tank and what looks like smoke rising from behind a mound.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service Area Manager Matt Peskett said: “We were called at 11.22 AM to reports of a large explosion on Kings Weston Lane, Avonmouth.

“Crews from Avonmouth, Southmead, Yate, Patchway, Hicks Gate, Kingswood, Weston-super-Mare and Temple were mobilised and attended the incident. We were joined at the scene by our police and ambulance colleagues and have now handed over the incident to the police and continue to support our multi-agency partners.”

Witnesses reported hearing a "very loud explosion" that "shook buildings".

“We sent multiple resources to the scene, including land air and other specialist paramedic teams,” a spokesperson for South Western Ambulance Service said.

Bristol Waste, which runs the nearby Avonmouth recycling centre, tweeted it had closed the site temporarily.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)