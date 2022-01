Beijing [China], January 2 (ANI): A 5.5-magnitude earthquake jolted Lijiang city of southwest China's Yunnan Province, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The tremor was felt at 3:02 pm on Sunday (Beijing Time), Xinhua reported.

No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

