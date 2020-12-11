Bolder City (US), Dec 11 (AP) At least five bicyclists were killed and four others injured in a crash involving a box truck on US Highway 95 north of Searchlight, Nevada Highway Patrol officials have said.

Authorities said the truck driver remained on the scene and commercial units were called to inspect the vehicle's brakes, tires and overall function following the 9:40 am crash on Thursday.

Nevada Department of Transportation spokesman Tony Illia said the truck allegedly hit a vehicle that was following the group of about 20 bicyclists.

The group reportedly was on an informal ride to celebrate one of the bicyclist's retirement.

Video from the scene showed a white box truck stopped on the side of the highway with front-end damage. (AP)

