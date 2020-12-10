Washington, December 10: The influential TIME magazine, known for releasing its much-awaited "Person of The Year" annually, has finalised four candidates for the cover of its coveted magazine. The final four are US President Donald Trump, President-elect Joe Biden, infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci and other COVID-19 frontline workers, and the protesters seeking justice for slain Afro-American George Floyd.

Biden was selected amongst the final four as the 78-year-old succeeded in pulling a victory against Trump in the high-stake presidential elections. Though the results are being contested, analysts claim he is on the course to takeover the federal administration from January 2021. TIME Magazine's 2019 Person of The Year: Greta Thunberg, 16-Year-Old Swedish Environmental Activist, Featured on Iconic Cover.

Trump, being defeated in the 2020 presidential polls, remained at the centre of news this year for his alleged mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic. The American President, however, has raised attention in geopolitical circles as he succeeded in mediating a peace deal between Israel and four Arab nations.

Dr Anthony Fauci, chief of the Centre of Disease Control and Prevention, has remained in limelight for his role in handling the health crisis and the frequent face-offs with President Trump over the administration's response to the pandemic. If Fauci is named as the Person of The Year, the honour would be conferred upon other COVID-19 frontline workers as well.

Protesters seeking justice for George Floyd were also selected as the finalists by the TIME magazine. They have succeeded in creating a movement to not only raise awareness against racial discrimination, but also seek racial justice. Analysts credit the protests for the expedited action taken against the Minnesota cop who was seen on camera crushing the neck of Floyd, leading to his tragic death.

