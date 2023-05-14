Karachi [Pakistan], May 14 (ANI): Five people including two women were killed in separate firing incidents in Karachi on Sunday, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

As per details, the shootings took place in Memon Goth, Surjani Town, Defence, and Municipal Town.

Police officers said two people were killed when unidentified men opened fire at a car near a petrol pump in Gulshan-e-Surjani. Those killed have been identified as Babar and Naseem.

Separately, a man was shot dead at a wedding ceremony in Malir Saudabad, he was identified as Muhammad Arsalan. The body was transferred to Jinnah Hospital, according to ARY News.

Meanwhile, a woman died in an accidentally fired shot in Karachi. The incident was reported in Defence Phase 6, Khayaban-e-Halal. The woman was identified as Safia.

Another woman was shot dead in a firing near Bismillah Chowk near Gulshan-e-Ghazi, Baldia. The deceased was identified as Noreen whose body was transferred to a civil hospital, as per ARY News.

The police have gathered evidence from the crime scene and launched an investigation. (ANI)

