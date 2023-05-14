New York, May 14: A 13-year-old boy in Michigan, US, saved his minor sister from getting abducted from their family home backyard using a slingshot. According to Michigan State Police, the girl was mushroom hunting in the yard on Wednesday when an unknown male appeared from the woods. The attacker grabbed the young girl and covered her mouth. Seeing the assault, the boy aimed his slingshot and attacked the assaulter on his head and chest.

As per the local media, the 17-year-old suspect was arrested in Alpena City on Wednesday. The police, however, did not reveal the identity of the assailant due to his age. The suspect has been booked for an attempt of kidnapping/child enticement, assault to do great bodily harm less than murder, and assault and battery. Authorities said he would be charged as an adult and was booked in jail on a $150,000 bond. When interrogated, the accused confessed that he planned to beat the eight-year-old girl severely. US Boy Survives Two Days Alone in Michigan State Park by Eating Snow, Sleeping Under A Log.

Hearing screams, the family members rushed outside and saw the man leaving the backyard. The suspect fled the area but was located by state troopers. He was able to be identified in part due to injuries from the slingshot. “The suspect had obvious signs of injury sustained from the slingshot with wounds to his head and chest,” police said. US Shocker: Woman Attacks Several People With Baseball Bat in Chicago, Arrested (Watch Video).

'In another incident, a man attempted to abduct a barista in Auburn in US with zip-ties at the drive-through of the coffee shop. The accused was arrested later. The incident was caught on camera and was posted on Twitter by the Auburn Police Department. The video shows the coffee shop employee handing the man what appears to be cash. The man then grabs her arm and tries to drag her out the window while holding a "looped ziptie device," according to police. Before the man reaches his arm out again and drives away, the woman pulls her arm back and closes the window.

