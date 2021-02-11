Kabul [Afghanistan], February 11 (ANI): Five UN workers have been killed in an attack on their vehicle on the Kabul-Jalalabad highway in Surobi District of Kabul on Thursday.

TOLO News quoted the security sources as saying that five UN workers were killed in an attack on their vehicle on the Kabul-Jalalabad highway this morning

Condemning the incident, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said that no UN personnel were hurt or vehicle effected in an attack which hit a DPS vehicle that was escorting a UN convoy.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)