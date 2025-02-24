Peshawar, Feb 23 (PTI) Pakistani security forces killed seven terrorists in two separate operations in the country's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military's media wing said on Sunday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the intelligence-based operations were conducted in the Dera Ismail Khan district.

It said security personnel acted on the reported presence of militants.

The first operation was conducted in Daraban.

“During the conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarijs' [terrorists] location, resultantly, four khwarij were sent to hell,” it said.

The other operation took place in Maddi, where troops neutralised three terrorists.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area, said the ISPR.

It added that sanitisation operations were launched to eliminate any other terrorists in the area as the “security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country”.

On Friday, the security forces killed six terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in the Karak district, according to the statement.

Pakistan has been grappling with a surge in terrorist attacks, particularly targeting law enforcement and security forces in the border provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan since the Taliban regained power in Afghanistan in 2021.

The country witnessed a sharp increase in terror attacks in January 2025, surging by 42 per cent compared to the previous month, according to data released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) think tank.

