Berlin, February 23: Center-right opposition leader Friedrich Merz claimed victory in Germany's national election on Sunday after exit polls showed his bloc in the lead. Merz said he was aware of the dimension of the task he faces and said that “it will not be easy.” Merz said he aims to put together a governing coalition as quickly as possible. Leading Contenders Make Final Appeals to German Voters Before Landmark Election.
Germany Election Results 2025: Opposition Leader Friedrich Merz Claims Victory for Conservatives As Exit Polls Put Far Right on Strong Showing
Agency News PTI| Feb 23, 2025 11:27 PM IST