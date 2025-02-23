New York, February 23: An American Airlines flight from New York to New Delhi was diverted to Rome after the crew reported a "security issue", the Federal Aviation Administration said. “American Airlines Flight 292 landed safely at Leonardo da Vinci International Airport in Rome around 5:30 p.m. local time on Sunday, February 23, after the crew reported a security issue," the FAA said in a statement to PTI. Washington DC Plane Crash: No Sign of Survivors So Far After American Airlines Plane Crashed Into Potomac River Following Collision With US Military Helicopter.

Flight AA292 departed from John F Kennedy International Airport in New York and was travelling to Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, India, it said. In a statement, the airlines said, "Safety and security are our top priorities and we thank our customers for their understanding." American Airlines Plane Carrying 174 Passengers Loses Tyre Moments Before Takeoff in Florida, Catches Fire (Watch Video).

Visuals on social media showed the Boeing 787-9 aircraft being escorted by the Italian Air Force before landing in Rome. AP reports Francesco Garibaldi, a spokesman with the Leonardo da Vinci International Airport said security checks would be performed as soon as the 199 passengers on board, plus the crew, leave the plane.

