Savannah (Georgia), Aug 7 (AP) A 7-year-old boy with COVID-19 has become the youngest known person to die in Georgia since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The African-American boy had no other chronic health conditions, according to data released by the state. The case is from Chatham County, which includes Savannah, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported.

Also Read | Air India Express Flight With 180 Passengers Skids Off Runway In Kerala's Kozhikode: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 7, 2020.

The boy's death comes amid nationwide debate ahead of the school year about the risks that children face for infection or spread of the coronavirus. There is no indication in the health department's reports about where or when the child contracted the virus.

Georgia's previous youngest death involved a 17-year-old African American in Fulton County who had undisclosed health issues in addition to COVID-19. More than 30 people in their 20s have died, state data shows.

Also Read | India Makes Veiled Attack on Pakistan at UNSC Over Cross Border Terrorism, Raises Issue of Dawood Ibrahim.

Georgia recently topped 4,000 deaths and more than 200,000 confirmed cases. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)