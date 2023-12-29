Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 29 (ANI/WAM): Trucks, heavy vehicles and buses transporting labourers will be banned from Abu Dhabi roads on New Year's Eve, the Traffic and Patrols Directorate of the Abu Dhabi Police, in cooperation with the Integrated Transport Centre, announced.

"This includes Sheikh Zayed Bridge, Sheikh Khalifa Bridge, Mussafah Bridge and Al Maqtaa Bridge," the Traffic and Patrols Directorate of the Abu Dhabi Police added, noting that the ban will be implemented from 7 am on Sunday, December 31, 2023, until 7 am on Monday, January 1, 2024.

"Exemptions from the ban include vehicles from public cleaning companies and logistical support," added the Traffic and Patrols Directorate.

"Traffic patrols would be deployed across all roads and traffic surveillance would be intensified through smart systems in order to ensure traffic flow," noted the Directorate. (ANI/WAM)

