Lahore [Pakistan], November 7 (ANI): Criticising the appearance of women in advertisements in Pakistan, Special Representative of the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi said that "despite having so many good looking men in the country, advertisers still hire women to represent their brands."

Addressing media in Lahore, Ashrafi said that women should not be "unnecessarily featured in advertisements", reported Geo News.

He also stressed that he is against such practices.

Ashrafi also said that those who have been posting blasphemous content on websites have been taken into custody.

Ashrafi also talked about the growing menace of sexual crimes in the country. He stated that perpetrators must be sentenced to harsh punishments as their crimes cannot be ignored. (ANI)

