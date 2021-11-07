Social media is abuzz with rumours that Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has been arrested on November 5 by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for multiple counts of fraud.

This rumor appears to have originated with an article published on the website Conservative Beaver. The website in it’s article claimed that Albert Bourla had been arrested and police had ordered a “media blackout” on the arrest. Fact Check: 500 Tonnes of Somali Bananas Arrive in Abu Dhabi's Market Contain 'Helicobacter' Worm? UAE Authority Terms Viral Video False And Misleading

Numerous social media accounts began circulating this news

I have retweeted this a couple of times but just in case it slipped past you https://t.co/hAAgswFTxa — 😠😠 V P'ed Off! 😠😠 (@AnnaStolarska9) November 5, 2021

Was Pfizer CEO arrested? It would be great if he was! Sources from Canada say he was! Supposedly judge has ordered a black out here in America. ❤️🙋🏻‍♀️🙏🏻🙌🏼👇❤️🙋🏻‍♀️❤️https://t.co/EKqBf5LcrL — Betsie D Boopsie THEY LIE! (@BBoopsieUSA) November 5, 2021

I'm seeing tweets that Albert Bourla the CEO of Pfizer has been arrested. — Walkabout (@Walkabout24) November 5, 2021

Well Here is the truth – Pfizer CEO has NOT been arrested by the FBI. Neither was he charged with multiple counts of fraud.

On the same day that the article was published, Bourla made multiple television appearances, talking about a new pill Pfizer has developed. Moreover, the reason that the mainstream media didn’t cover the story is because the Pfizer CEO was not arrested at all as claimed.

The Conservative Beaver is a news website that is known for creating fake news to generate views on its website. This is yet another example of FAKE NEWS about the Pfizer vaccine that was created by a fake news website to generate page views and money from gullible people.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 07, 2021 09:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).