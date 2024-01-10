Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 10 (ANI): Extending his support for India, the President of Timor-Leste, Jose Ramos-Horta, has said that he continues to advocate for India to become a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council.

In his address at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit today, Ramos-Horta said that when he was Senior Minister for Foreign Affairs in his previous position, he wholeheartedly supported India's merited right to be a permanent member of the UN Security Council.

Not only India, but he also advocated for Indonesia, another Asian country, to become a permanent member of the UNSC.

"In my previous position as the Senior Minister for Foreign Affairs, I wholeheartedly supported India's meriting right to be a permanent member of the UN Security Council. I am continuing to advocate for India and for Indonesia, two Asian countries, to be permanent members of a reformed, expanded, and more representative UN Security Council," the President of Timor-Leste said.

Further, he called the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit a forum, now renowned globally.

He said, "This forum, now renowned globally, has been a catalyst of business networking, knowledge sharing, strategic partnerships, inclusive growth and sustainable development. The state of Gujarat, driven by an inherent entrepreneurial spirit, has emerged as an industrial leader and a favourite destination for investment."

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a "fruitful meeting" with President Jose Ramos-Horta of Timor-Leste in Gandhinagar on Tuesday.

The meeting, marked by warm exchanges and a shared commitment to collaboration, underscored the deepening bond between "Delhi and Dili!"

The focal points of the meeting spanned a wide array of sectors. Development partnerships took centre stage, with both leaders expressing a mutual interest in fostering growth and progress in key areas. Notably, discussions revolved around energy, IT, FinTech, health, and capacity building, showcasing a commitment to shared advancements in these domains.

PM Modi noted that his meeting with Jose Ramos-Horta in Mahatma Mandir was even more special considering Mahatma Gandhi's influence on Horta's life and work.

Timor-Leste President had arrived in Gujarat on Monday to attend the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Summit. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel welcomed him at the airport.

Meanwhile, the President of Mozambique also addressed the Summit here in Gandhinagar, Gujarat today.

President Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique arrived in India on Tuesday. PM Modi expressed his delight at the meeting, highlighting the special nature of the meeting due to President Nyusi's ties with Gujarat.

The encounter, laden with significance, was heightened by President Nyusi's previous association with the state, having pursued a course at the prestigious Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

The discussions between the two leaders delved into a comprehensive range of subjects, underscoring the depth and breadth of the bilateral relationship.

This is the tenth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit. The theme for this year's event is 'Gateway to the Future'.

The summit will celebrate '20 Years of Vibrant Gujarat as the Summit of Success'. (ANI)

