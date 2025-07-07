Islamabad [Pakistan], July 7 (ANI): Afghan refugees residing in Pakistan have appealed to the United States to immediately resume the US Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP), stating that ongoing delays have left them stranded and increasingly vulnerable, Khaama Press reported.

The refugees, many holding US P1 and P2 immigration cases, expressed deep concerns about their uncertain status and the well-being of their families. Most of them had worked alongside US forces and institutions in Afghanistan, supporting democratic governance and peace efforts. They emphasised that they were lawfully included in USRAP through official communication from the US State Department. Despite completing medical screenings, security clearances, and interviews, the suspension of the programme has halted their resettlement process.

Highlighting the severe psychological toll of the limbo, the refugees revealed that at least four individuals from the P1 and P2 categories have either committed suicide or died from heart attacks and strokes triggered by extreme stress and uncertainty. They also underscored the harsh conditions faced by their children, who are deprived of education, healthcare, and stability. They warned that forced deportation from Pakistan could expose them to death or torture if returned to Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported.

Appealing directly to US President Donald Trump, the State Department, the International Organization for Migration (IOM), and the UNHCR, the group insisted that after years of sacrifice, they deserve protection, not abandonment. They called for the immediate resumption of USRAP, reactivation of their immigration procedures, and urgent processing of pending cases, including the resumption of interviews and transfers to their intended destinations. They also requested comprehensive psychological, educational, medical, and legal support during this period of uncertainty.

The refugees stressed that without such assistance, their families--especially children--are at risk of long-term trauma and social harm, spotlighting a wider humanitarian crisis affecting Afghan allies stranded in third countries.

The P1 and P2 visa programmes were designed to help Afghans who supported US missions during the war, particularly after the Taliban regained power in August 2021. These individuals were promised safe resettlement in recognition of their cooperation with international forces and democratic institutions.

Thousands of Afghans fled to neighbouring countries like Pakistan after the US withdrawal, hoping for swift relocation to the United States. However, bureaucratic delays, security reviews, and political complications have left many in prolonged uncertainty.

Human rights organisations have repeatedly warned that suspending or delaying resettlement for these vulnerable populations breaches moral obligations and places them at severe risk, including deportation and persecution by the Taliban in Afghanistan. (ANI)

