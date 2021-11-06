Mazar-i-Sharif [Afghanistan], November 6 (ANI): Four bodies were recovered on Friday from the fifth Police District of Mazar-i-Sharif, the capital of northern Balkh province, including a civil society activist.

Balkh Information Department Director Mawlavi Zabihullah Noorani told Pajhwok Afghan News bodies of two women and as many men recovered. One of the deceased was former civil society activist Farozan Safi while three other bodies could not be identified.

Also Read | China To Stop Buying Items From Abroad After Goods Purchased From Mongolia Test Positive for COVID-19.

He said security personnel have arrested two persons in connection to the murder of these people.

Earlier, there were rumours that four civil society activists were killed on political bases but according to Noorani initial investigation showed that personal enmity was reason behind the murder of four people, reported Pajhwok Afghan News. (ANI)

Also Read | Pfizer Says Its COVID-19 Pill Cut Hospital, Death Risk by 90%.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)