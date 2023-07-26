Kabul [Afghanistan], July 26 (ANI): At least nine people were killed, and seven others were left injured because of flash floods in Parwan province of Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported citing a Taliban official on Wednesday.

Taliban spokesperson, Sayed Hekmatullah Shamim said that the floods swept through several villages in the Siagard and Shimorti districts on Tuesday afternoon due to heavy rains.

Meanwhile, the floods also lead to human and financial losses, including the destruction of 200 residential houses, 1,000 acres of agricultural lands, 36 km of road, some water canals and scores of animals, Shamim added.

In the last four days, more than 30 people have died, and several others have been injured due to flash floods in Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported citing the disaster ministry’s official statement.

According to Mohammad Shafi Rahimi, the ministry’s spokesman, at least 26 people have died in the Jalrez district due to heavy rains and their houses were destroyed.

In Kabul, four people have died due to flooding, 70 people had been injured, and 40 were still missing, he said.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s meteorological authorities have predicted more rains and floods in parts of teh country in the coming days, Khaama Press reported.

Meanwhile, at least 31 people have been killed, 74 are injured and 41 were reported missing in the flooding in Afghanistan, TOLO News reported on Sunday, citing Taliban-led Ministry of State for Natural Disaster Management spokesperson Shafiullah Rahimi.

Rahimi said 250 livestock have died during this period. He further said that 600 houses and hundreds of acres of land have been damaged due to flooding, the report stated. (ANI)

