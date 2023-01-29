Kabul [Afghanistan], January 29 (ANI): People in Afghanistan's Paktika province who were hit by earthquakes have already been living a life of misery, and continue to face problems amid the cold spell in Afghanistan as they are forced to live in caves, TOLOnews reported.

Numerous people across Afghanistan have died as a result of extreme cold in the war-torn country. A number of residents of Paktika province's Gayan, Barmal and Ziruk districts live in caves to survive the cold weather.

According to information provided by provincial officials, 35 people, including women and children, have died as a result of the cold in these districts in less than two months, according to TOLOnews.

Over 100 have lost their lives across Afghanistan due to firewood shortages and severe humanitarian crises.

"It's freezing, and I'm trying to find something to create a fire," Keramatullah, who lives in a tent with his family, told TOLOnews.

Previously, earthquakes in the Paktia province killed many of these families who were enduring the cold; however, the cold is now affecting them. The cold is causing problems for many families right now.

According to official statistics, the earthquake that struck Paktika and Khost provinces this summer completely destroyed over 7,800 homes, 6,000 of which are in the Gayan district. (ANI)

