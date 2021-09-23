New York, Sep 23 (PTI) India on Thursday said that the transition of power in Afghanistan has been without negotiation and in a non-inclusive manner, raising questions on its acceptability.

India's Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs Reenat Sandhu, speaking at the Community of Democracies 10th Ministerial Conference ‘Democracy and Resilience: Shared Goals', said it is important that the new government in Afghanistan is broad-based and inclusive, representing all sections of Afghan society, including women and minorities.

The Taliban took control of Kabul on August 15 and have put in place a hardline interim 33-member Cabinet that has no woman and includes UN-designated terrorists.

"Over the past month, we have witnessed dramatic changes in Afghanistan. There has been a transition of power without negotiation and in a non-inclusive manner, which raises questions on its acceptability,” Sandhu said.

In a thinly-veiled reference to Pakistan, she said: “Those who practice and harbour terror cannot respect democratic values or institutions. Pluralism, diversity, human rights and freedoms are alien values to those who preach terror and radicalisation. As a Community of Democracies, we must stand resolutely against terrorism and its perpetrators.”

Sandhu underscored that the international community must remember that democratic governance is important not only at national or local levels, but equally on the global stage.

“While we as a group are united by the practice of democratic governance at home, in the larger international arena, the global governance architecture has elements of non-inclusiveness and less than fully participatory institutions.

“Contemporary institutions must reflect the voices of today, and not the architecture of a bygone era. What we need is a reformed multilateralism which reflect contemporary realities and is fit for purpose to address today's challenges. The change must begin here at the United Nations,” she said, underlining the need for urgent reforms of the world organisation.

As the world seeks to combat and emerge from the coronavirus pandemic, Sandhu said the post-COVID-19 world demands a new vision of globalisation, based on inclusiveness, fairness, equality and humanity – a vision that is at the heart of India's civilisational ethos of viewing the world as one family.

"Unfortunately, the pandemic is not the only challenge confronting us. As the world fights the COVID-19 virus, we also need to fight the ‘infodemic' of false information and fake news being used to sow hatred among communities and countries, and weaken democracies,” she said.

Sandhu said India's commitment to democratic principles has acquired even more salience as it battled the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For a large and developing country like India, democracy and resilience go hand in hand as we face the pandemic and other defining challenges of our day,” she said, adding that India has made its fight against the pandemic a genuine peoples' movement, forged by democratic principles, discipline and decisive leadership.

The focus has been on welfare of the most vulnerable and an inclusive, human-centric vision, Sandhu said.

“This is the same approach we have adopted beyond our borders, as we continue to extend a helping hand to our partners. We have supplied medicines and medical supplies to over 150 partner countries, and are playing our part in global efforts to develop and produce vaccines, and to address vaccine inequity,” she added.

