Geneva [Switzerland], November 24 (ANI): Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday said hailed the role of India and Iran for the Chabahar corridor as well as the air corridor and said that the trend towards regionalism is likely to be reinforced with a major shift to the center of gravity of the world economy towards Asia.

Speaking during the meeting on Regional Cooperation on Afghanistan, the President said, "Asia is in the process of transformation from a conceptual region to a functional region. Whether by self-identification or cumulative work of academic disciplines, Asia is long recognized as a conceptual region. The emergence of Asia as a functional region, however, embodied in its transformation into a continental economy, is the result of the cumulative investment in critical infrastructure associated with the first, second, third, and fourth industrial revolutions."

Also Read | COVID-19 Cases Rise in Shanghai; Hundreds of Flights Cancelled at China’s Pudong Airport to Control Infection.

"Connectivity is the key for understanding the scale, scope and direction of the transformation of a conceptual region into a functional region, as spatial flows and interactions, made possible by critical infrastructure, measure the degree of density of connectivity. Focus on places of intersection of conceptual and functional regions allow for identification of constraints and opportunities," he said.

Speaking on the trends that emerged since the coronavirus, President Ghani said, "Investment in infrastructure is likely to be a significant component of the stimulus program of Asian countries in the post Covid-19 era;Until agreement on global governance is established, the trend towards regionalism is likely to be reinforced; with a major shift to the center of gravity of the world economy towards Asia; Broadening the scope of investment in infrastructure and including the investment of all Asian countries, Asia is likely to be the dominant global player in investment in infrastructure in the next decade; Identification of hitherto neglected places of intersection and investing in them could have a multiplying effect on supply chain and value chain effectiveness and efficiency."

Also Read | China Criticises Pope Francis Over Comment on Uighur Muslim Minority.

He said that a strong regional consensus is essential to creating sustainable peace.

Speaking on the measures that will help Afghanistan, the President further said, "Taking advantage of the consensus among regional leaders on the centrality of regional cooperation and connectivity, develop a process and a strategy for political consensus on cooperation and support for peace and prosperity in Afghanistan and an investment program to enhance regional connectivity."

"Adopt a regional and global asset management and asset enhancement ecosystem for a program devoted to regional connectivity and draw on the skills and capabilities of treasury centers to adapt a suite of risk management solutions for large-scale regional program of connectivity to enable the investment of national, regional and global companies," he said.

"Draw on the massive expertise of the region to design, and help us implement, operate and maintain projects within well-defined programs of connectivity; Utilize existing forums for building consensus on creating predictable environments for regional cooperation on trade, transit and investment, thereby enabling the Afghan people to lift ourselves through participation in the functioning and reliable supply chains and value chains. We don't want charity, we want connectivity; and Understanding the deep suffering of the Afghan people during the last 40 years, help us achieve our goal of becoming an Asian Roundabout. A sovereign, united, democratic Afghanistan will be an asset to the region and the world as a center of a thriving and tolerant Islamic culture and civilization once again," Ghani added.

While concluding his speech, The President extended gratitude to India and Iran for the Chabahar corridor in related sea corridor as well as the air corridor.

In 2018, Iran and India had signed an agreement worth USD 85 million to develop the Chabahar Port in south-eastern Iran.The Chabahar Port, which provides an alternative route for trade between India and Afghanistan, is located in the Gulf of Oman. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)