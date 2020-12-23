Kabul [Afghanistan], December 23 (ANI/Xinhua): The death toll of COVID-19 in Afghanistan has increased to 2,126 after 21 patients lost their lives within the past 24 hours, the country's Ministry of Public Health reported on Wednesday.

A total of 271 new COVID-19 cases were recorded during the period, bringing the number of infected people across the country to 51,360, including 9,200 active cases, the ministry said in a statement.

Up to 136 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals since early Tuesday, according to the ministry. (ANI/Xinhua)

