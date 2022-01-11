Kabul [Afghanistan], January 11 (ANI): The central bank of Afghanistan took delivery of USD 32 million of funds on Monday in aid and transferred it immediately to Afghanistan International Bank (AIB), reported local media.

Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) welcomed the injection of cash into the economy. "DAB will appreciate any humanitarian action that leads to the introduction of currency and assistance to the poor sections of society, and will do its part effectively," Ariana News quoted the bank as saying.

Also Read | Taliban to Resume Hiring Government Employee’s Sans Women.

The bank also said that the transit of the shipment from the airport to the Afghanistan International Bank was facilitated by Da Afghanistan Bank.

Nearly USD 19.2 million was delivered through the previous shipment in December.

Also Read | Condom Maker Karex Moves to Medical Glove Manufacturing Amid Declining Condom Sales Amid Lockdown.

The UNSC on December 22 had unanimously adopted a resolution clearing the way for aid to reach Afghans in desperate need of basic support.

The UN during the adaptation of the resolution had said that humanitarian operations in Afghanistan are set to be the largest anywhere in the world in 2022, reaching some 22 million people.

The global body had estimated that USD 2 billion will be needed to lift the incomes of all people up to the poverty line.

The UN adoption of the resolution followed months of discussions in the Council and broader international community about how to stave off economic collapse in Afghanistan following the country's takeover by the Taliban, according to Ariana News. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)