Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], January 9 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has reached 10,028,508 as of Saturday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The specialized healthcare agency of the African Union said the death toll across the continent stands at 231,157 and some 8,916,469 patients have recovered from the disease so far.South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Libya are among the countries with the most cases on the continent, said the Africa CDC.

South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with 3,513,813 cases. It is followed by Morocco and Tunisia, with 990,057 and 738,442 cases respectively.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

According to the Africa CDC, African countries have acquired 547 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines so far. About 9.6 percent of Africa's population have been fully vaccinated. (ANI/Xinhua)

