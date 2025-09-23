Beijing [China], September 23 (ANI): China has stated that it is opening its doors to global talent across various sectors to drive technological and economic advancement.

During a press briefing on Monday, China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun emphasised the importance of cross-border talent exchange in a globalised world, highlighting China's commitment to fostering innovation and career opportunities for international professionals.

"In a globalised world, cross-border flow of talents is instrumental in global technological and economic advancement. China welcomes talents from various sectors and fields across the world to come and find their footing in China for the progress of humanity and career success," Guo Jiakun said.

The spokesperson's remarks come days after US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation causing a major overhaul of the H-1B visa petitions.

According to the proclamation, there will now be a USD 100,000 fee for new H-1B visa applications, a sharp increase from the previous level of about USD 1,500.

The US State Department later clarified that the new fee requirement applies only to individuals or companies filing fresh H-1B petitions or entering the lottery system after September 21. Current visa holders and petitions submitted before that date remain unaffected.

Under the proclamation, a USD 100,000 payment must accompany every new H-1B visa petition filed after the deadline, including entries in the 2026 lottery.

Earlier in August, China announced a new visa category aimed at attracting young professionals in the fields of science and technology, following the recent approval by the State Council of an amendment to the country's entry and exit regulations.

According to the Xinhua News Agency, the new visa rules will take effect on October 1.

Premier Li Qiang has signed a decree to implement the new policy, which will introduce a 'K visa' under China's ordinary visa classifications, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The visa will be available to eligible young sci-tech professionals who meet the criteria laid out by the relevant Chinese authorities and provide the required documentation.

Authorities stated during a press briefing that, compared to China's existing 12 standard visa types, the K visa will offer greater flexibility, including multiple entries, extended validity periods, and longer permitted stays.

Once in China, K visa holders will be allowed to participate in academic and cultural exchanges, scientific research, technology development, entrepreneurship, and related business activities.

Notably, the K visa does not require applicants to be invited by a Chinese employer or institution. As long as applicants fulfil the age, education, and work experience criteria, they can apply independently through a simplified process, Xinhua News Agency reported. (ANI)

