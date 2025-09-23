New Delhi, September 23: The future of ByteDance-owned TikTok in the United States seems to be heading toward clarity. As per reports, the deal is expected to be approved by US President Donald Trump through an executive order later this week. Users in the US may not need to switch to a new app to continue accessing the popular short-video platform. The development follows months of discussions between the Donald Trump administration and Chinese officials over the control of TikTok’s US operations.

The order will confirm that the agreement meets the requirements of US law. It comes after long negotiations focusing on national security concerns and the app’s data management practices. If approved, the agreement would allow TikTok to continue operating in the country without interruption, ensuring its millions of American users can keep using the platform. As per a report of The Wall Street Journal, President Trump is likely to sign an executive order later this week, approving the framework and confirming that it meets the necessary legal requirements. TikTok Deal US: Oracle Among Firms That May Enable ByteDance-Owned Platform To Continue US Operations, Says Report.

TikTok Deal: Who Will Control ByteDance-Owned Platform Operations in US

After several months of discussions between the Trump administration and China regarding TikTok’s US operations, the two parties have reportedly reached a preliminary agreement. Under this deal, current investors, along with new US backers, which include private-equity firm Silver Lake and Oracle, would collectively hold around 80% of the app. ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company, would reduce its stake to below 20% to meet a 2024 law requiring a restructuring of its operations in the country. Oracle Splits CEO Role: Safra Catz Steps Down As Clay Magouyrk and Mike Sicilia Take Over As New Co-CEOs.

As per reports, under the proposed arrangement, China would have no access to US user data, and Larry Ellison’s Oracle is set to continue protecting the information. While an initial framework exists, both sides still need to finalise details, resolve legal issues, and confirm the final list of investors. Liu Pengyu, a spokesman for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, reportedly called it "a basic framework consensus," and added, "The Chinese government will examine and approve relevant matters involving TikTok, such as the technology export and the licensed use of intellectual property, in accordance with relevant laws and regulations."

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Wall Street Journal), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

