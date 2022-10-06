Beijing [China], October 6 (ANI): As the 20th National Party Congress is set to take place in mid-October, Xi Jinping is geared up to emerge as an uncontested paramount leader of China for the third time.

As the Chinese premier has spent years carving an ideological apparatus which explains that the party only works with him as the leader as his way of thinking about things is accurate, China historian at the American University in DC, Joseph Torigian said in a statement describing the authoritarian regime of Xi Jinping, The Washington Post reported.

Time and again Xi Jinping has warned of the dangers of relaxing political authority in the country and has asserted on various occasions that only with the party in command can China achieve its "great rejuvenation."

According to analysts, Xi Jinping tends to face a harsh economic slump even if he manges to extend his reign as China's President and kickstart his third term due to numerous reasons.

Xi's strict Zero-Covid policy has led to extreme crises across Beijing.

Following the Russian aggression towards Ukraine, the Chinese President's close partnership with Vladimir Putin has fueled concern in Western nations over Beijing's intentions, following harsh security clampdowns in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, according to The Washington Post.

Moreover, China's military aggression toward Taiwan is threatening to destabilize the region has also sparked global outrage from world leaders.

At the 20th-congress of the Chinese Communist Party may amend its constitution to reaffirm President Xi Jinping's ultimate power and he is expected to get a third term of power.The amended constitution will ensure that the rules and reforms in the country, society, polity and economy are further tuned to the commands from President Xi, reported The Singapore Post.

The Politburo of the Chinese Communist Party met recently to finalise the documents to be submitted for discussion at the upcoming seventh plenary session of the 19th CCP Central Committee, which is slated to be held on October 9 - to set the agenda for the Congress.

On October 16, President Xi Jinping of China may get a third term in office, making him one of the modern greats of the dragon country.

More critical than reaffirming his ultimate power will be the broad policy direction he is expected to give to Congress. That will determine the projection of China's power in the domestic maritime arena, prominent neighbours like India and Australia, and the strained relations with the United States, read a statement by The Singapore Post (ANI)

