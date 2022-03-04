Washington DC [US], March 4 (ANI): As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine entered the ninth day, Airbnb suspended all its operations in Belarus and Russia amid the bombing at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

The US-based Airbnb has decided to suspend all operations in Belarus and Russia, The Kyiv Independent reported quoting the company's CEO, Brian Chesky.

Also Read | BREAKING: Moscow Stock Exchange to Remain Closed Until at Least Next Tuesday – Latest Tweet by The Spectator Index.

Chesky tweeted on March 3, "Airbnb is suspending all operations in Russia and Belarus."

Moreover, US President Joe Biden on Thursday imposed new sanctions on eight members of the Russian elite and their families, including Dmitry Peskov, Putin's press secretary.

Also Read | Daniel Singh, 9-Month-Old Baby, Awaiting Evacuation From Romania After His Parents Flee War-Torn Ukraine.

The US also imposed visa restrictions on 19 oligarchs and 47 of their family members and close associates.

"U.S. President Biden imposed on March 3 new sanctions on eight members of the Russian elite and their families, including Dmitry Peskov, Putin's press secretary. The US will also impose visa restrictions on 19 oligarchs and 47 of their family members and close associates," tweeted The Kyiv Independent.

The US and Europe have launched a series of sanctions against Russia in response to the large scale military conflict in Ukraine.

These sanctions will prevent Moscow from accessing its hundreds of billions of dollars of reserves worldwide and cut short its state revenues from oil and natural gas. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)