London [UK], June 2 (ANI): An all-party Indian parliamentary delegation, led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, held a meeting with the UK's Shadow Foreign Secretary Priti Patel and her team on Sunday to share India's firm resolve in countering cross-border terrorism. The Members of Parliament talked about how Operation Sindoor exemplifies the new normal set by India in the counter-terrorism effort.

The Indian delegation, led by Ravi Shankar Prasad, includes BJP MP Daggubati Purandeswari, Samik Bhattacharya, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, Congress MPs Ghulam Ali Khatana and Amar Singh, former Union Minister MJ Akbar, and former Ambassador Pankaj Saran.

Earlier, the all-party delegation interacted with the Indian diaspora at India House in London. During the interaction, the Members of Parliament reaffirmed India's united stance and unwavering commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms.

While interacting with the Indian diaspora in London, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that Pakistan is not a "democratic country" and added that Pakistan's armed forces have made the country for themselves and are "unelectable and unaccountable." Highlighting the example of Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir, whom he said was "defeated in the field" but promoted to Field Marshal, Prasad drew parallels with former military rulers like Ayub Khan.

Prasad said, "What is the problem of Pakistan? The problem with Pakistan is that it is not a democratic country. 'Muhammad Ali Jinnah ne banaya Pakistan, wo ban gaya Generals ki dukaan, that is the situation of Pakistan. The second thing, very important, is people, leaders make the country. There, Pakistan armed forces have made a country for themselves, unelectable, not accountable, not popular sanction, but they seized power. Ayub Khan field marshal for 10 years. Mr Yahya Khan for seven and a half years, Mr Zia ul Haq for eleven years, General Musharraf for nine years."

"Now you have Munir, General, who was defeated in the field but became a field marshal. That is the whole scenario. The Prime Minister said, enough is enough. On the 7th of May, Indian forces made a decisive blow against only the terrorist outfit, Bahawalpur, Muridke, Muzaffarabad, 100 terrorists were killed. Remember this attack was unleashed at the dead of night around 1:30 for 20 minutes only, and no civilian casualties were there. In the morning, we informed the Pakistani establishment, raat mein aapki pitai ki hai, lekin khali terrorist camp ko hi pita hai (You were beaten up at night, but only terrorist camps were targeted), okay, no citizen has been touched at all. They did not respond. They attacked our skies, the cities through missiles. And I want you to salute our air force and armed forces. They completely blocked all the missiles, completely paralysed them," he added.

Ravi Shankar Prasad mentioned how 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden was caught in Pakistan. He said that the terrorists who hijacked the plane to rescue Masood Azhar had been killed and Masood Azhar's family members were also killed by the Indian Armed Forces under Operation Sindoor.

As many as 26 people were killed and several others were injured in the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22. Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen. (ANI)

