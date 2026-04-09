Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 9 (ANI): Indian Ambassador to UAE, Deepak Mittal, discussed deepening partnership between New Delhi and Abu Dhabi during his meeting with Saif Saeed Ghobash.

The details of the meeting were shared in a post on X by the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

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Upon meeting Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Ambassador Mittal expressed his gratitude to the UAE leadership for their continued care and support of the Indian community.

They also exchanged views on deepening bilateral cooperation.

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https://x.com/IndembAbuDhabi/status/2041893444801720647?s=20

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared that Secretary (CPV&OIA) Ms. Sripriya Ranganathan hosted an interaction with the Gulf Cooperation Council Heads of Missions in New Delhi on Tuesday with Prof. (Dr.) Bimal N. Patel, India's candidate for the post of Judge, ITLOS (term 2026-35), attending as a Special Guest.

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/2041857591249440948?s=20

Earlier in March, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al Hashimy conducted a working visit to New Delhi, holding significant talks with External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

The meeting focused on strengthening the partnership between the two nations while addressing escalating regional tensions. According to a statement released on X by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), the officials reviewed the "repercussions of the Iranian missile attacks on security and stability in the region," specifically noting their "impact on the global economy and energy security."

Reem Al Hashimy condemned the "treacherous attacks against the UAE and other countries in the region," describing them as a "grave violation of international law, the UN Charter, and international humanitarian law." She further stated that such actions constitute an "infringement on the sovereignty of states and a direct threat to their security and stability.

As India deepens its engagements with partners across the world, EAM S Jaishankar on Wednesday met Dag Hartelius, State Secretary for Foreign Affairs of Sweden.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2041870362804416723?s=20

The leaders spoke about the advancement of the bilateral cooperation and the deepening of the India-EU Strategic Partnership. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)