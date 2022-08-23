Washington, Aug 23 (PTI) In a sign of increasing popularity of India in the United States, a small little city in California has celebrated India's Independence Day by unfurling the national flag for the first time.

Organised by members of the Indian American community, the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” was attended by Pleasanton city Mayor Karla Brown.

The tricolour was unfurled by Nilu Gupta, Pravasi Bhartiya Samman awardee and a Hindi language professor at DeAnza community college.

She received the award in 2021 to promote Hindi and Indian culture in the bay area.

Brown in her remarks hoped that this event could serve as the start of many more celebrations of the different cultures in the city.

"We unite as friends and neighbours when we learn about and embrace the different cultures and value systems. As a community, we celebrate India's path to liberation and its incredible achievements it has made in the 75 years since its independence," she said.

“I'm immensely grateful to be part of such a major, historic moment in Pleasanton's history. I want to thank the city administration for their outstanding cooperation," said Nilu Gupta in her speech.

Gary and Nancy Harrington, longtime Pleasanton residents, retired educators, and active rotary members, also raised the US Flag.

“Pleasanton's Indian community has always fascinated Nancy and me. I am looking forward to continuing to do more projects in India through the Rotary club," said Gary and Nancy Harrington.

“My dad, Mr. Satyapal Mehta, was at the Red Fort with our first Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru on the 1st independence day flag hoisting," said dignitary attendee Dr. Veena Puri.

According to a press release, the national flags were raised in complete honour by Scouts of America. "It was such an honour to be part of the team organising and creating this historical, patriotic moment in the city of Pleasanton," said Reena Gupta and Manju Mishra of the organising team.

