Islamabad [Pakistan], January 7 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has admitted that the next three months of his government are crucial, as Islamabad is facing severe inflation across the country, local news reported.

Blaming the previous governments of the country, Imran Khan on Thursday said that the biggest failure of the incumbent government is the lack of accountability of the previous rulers, ARY News reported.

He also noted that "most of his government's efforts are not being advertised properly." as per ARY News.

Inflation in Pakistan has caused an increase in food prices in the country, worsening conditions of lower-middle-income households.

In a country like Pakistan, where most families spend over half their income on food, the increasing cost of transport, petrol, electricity, and indirect taxes have raised valid concerns about the potential escalation in hunger, poverty, and malnutrition, Dawn reported.

According to the World Bank (WB) estimate, poverty in Pakistan has increased from 4.4 per cent to 5.4 per cent in 2020, as over two million people have fallen below the poverty line.

Using the lower-middle-income poverty rate, the World Bank estimated that the poverty ratio in Pakistan stood at 39.3 per cent in 2020-21 and is projected to remain at 39.2 per cent in 2021-22 and might come down to 37.9 per cent by 2022-23, reported The News International.

Meanwhile, reports have also suggested that most of the prominent cities in Pakistan do not have safe drinking water for citizens, according to data presented by the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government at National Assembly. (ANI)

