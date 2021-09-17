Kabul [Afghanistan], September 17 (ANI): The Taliban have denied the reports of rifts within its leadership as rumours emerged of a brawl between the group's rival factions at Presidential Palace after the announcement of the interim government in Kabul.

The Taliban's senior leader Anas Haqqani has refuted the rumours.

In a tweet, Haqqani said, "The Islamic Emirate is a united front which highly respects single line of Islamic values (Islamism) and Afghani values (Afghanism). We are all United in bringing peace, prosperity and stability to our beloved #Afghanistan."

Rumours had been circulating -- and widely shared on social media -- that the Taliban's interim deputy prime minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar had come to harm during a dispute between factions of the Taliban and the powerful Haqqani network, which holds key positions in Afghanistan's interim government.

Baradar first refuted the claims in an audio clip on Monday, but no video or images were forthcoming then, reported CNN.

Asked about the rumours, Baradar said, "No, this is not true at all. Praise be to God I am fit and well. And with regards to media claiming that we have an internal disagreement that is not true either." Praise be to God, we have a lot of kindness and mercy amongst us, such that does not even exist in a family. In addition, for many years, we have suffered and given sacrifices, in order to end the occupation. That is neither for power nor for the position." (ANI)

