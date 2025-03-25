New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): Anshuman Gaur, presently serving as Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Hungary.

Gaur is an Indian Foreign Service Officer of the 2001 batch. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

In a statement, the MEA stated, "Shri Anshuman Gaur (IFS: 2001), presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Hungary."

"He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," it added.

Relations between India and Hungary have been close and friendly, multifaceted and substantive. They have survived the vicissitudes of political and economic changes, particularly in Hungary and the reorientation of its foreign policy in the post-Cold War period, according to the Embassy of India in Hungary statement. The people of Hungary are extremely grateful for India's role in the 1956 uprising in Hungary.

The economic relationship between the two nations has also been strengthened with investments of approximately USD 3.3 billion from India to Hungary. The bilateral trade between India and Hungary has crossed 1.2 billion in 2023, according to the Embassy of India in Hungary statement.

Recently, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Peter Szijjarto, visited New Delhi to attend the 10th edition of Raisina Dialogue from March 17-19. He also visited New Delhi in February to attend the CII-India Europe Business and Sustainability Conclave held on February 21-22. (ANI)

